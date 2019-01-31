'I was groomed on Grindr aged 15'

Video

A man who was groomed on a social networking app when he was a teenager wants others to learn from his experience.

Greg, 21, from Northamptonshire, began talking to a stranger on Grindr when he was 15.

Andrew Hornsby, who was 35 at the time, was jailed for for seven years for several offences after abusing Greg.

Greg hopes telling his story will help others speak out if they think they're being groomed.

A spokesperson for Grindr said they are constantly working to improve their digital and human screening tools.

