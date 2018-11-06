Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
University of Northamptonshire investigates fireworks on campus
The University of Northampton is investigating after fireworks were set off just feet above people's heads on campus.
Footage shows multiple fireworks being set off next to buildings, some along the ground, with people running for cover.
The police were also investigating after reports of the "antisocial behaviour".
06 Nov 2018
