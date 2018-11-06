Fireworks let off above heads on campus
University of Northamptonshire investigates fireworks on campus

The University of Northampton is investigating after fireworks were set off just feet above people's heads on campus.

Footage shows multiple fireworks being set off next to buildings, some along the ground, with people running for cover.

The police were also investigating after reports of the "antisocial behaviour".

