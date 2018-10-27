Man smashes car of murdered man's son
David Brickwood: Man smashes car of murdered man's son

CCTV has captured the moment a man started smashing up the car of a murdered man's son.

The family of scrap metal dealer David Brickwood said they had faced "no end of threats" and intimidation since his death in Northampton in 2015.

Footage shows a vehicle pulling up and a man getting out, before he started hammering a parked car during the early hours of Thursday.

Two vehicles belonging to Dale and Nathan Brickwood were damaged during the night.

Police confirmed an investigation was under way.

