Beer-drinking lion's trip to the local

Video

Video from a 1959 newsreel has come to light, revealing the day a lion dropped in for a pint at a village pub.

Simba lived at Wellingborough Zoo in Northamptonshire and his keeper Morris Sharpe occasionally used to take him home.

One day he drove the 15-month-old to the Red Lion pub in Isham, where the animal is said to have drunk about 12 pints of beer.

The site of Wellingborough Zoo, which opened in 1943 and closed in 1970, is now used as a park.