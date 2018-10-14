Conker queen 'practised for 20 minutes'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World Conker Champion 'practised for 20 minutes'
The winner of the World Conker Championships has said her training amounted to "20 minutes in the dark" the night before the event.
Karen Holloway, 32, from Derby, was declared the overall winner in blustery and wet conditions in Southwick, Northamptonshire.
She beat men's champion Stuart Campbell, from Peterborough, to win the crown on Sunday.
Ms Holloway, who had taken part in the championship once before as a child, said her training for this year had been to "practise for 20 minutes in the dark last night".
-
14 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-northamptonshire-45858788/world-conker-champion-practised-for-20-minutesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window