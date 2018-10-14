Conker queen 'practised for 20 minutes'

Video

The winner of the World Conker Championships has said her training amounted to "20 minutes in the dark" the night before the event.

Karen Holloway, 32, from Derby, was declared the overall winner in blustery and wet conditions in Southwick, Northamptonshire.

She beat men's champion Stuart Campbell, from Peterborough, to win the crown on Sunday.

Ms Holloway, who had taken part in the championship once before as a child, said her training for this year had been to "practise for 20 minutes in the dark last night".