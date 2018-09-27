'Football helps me cope with epilepsy'

Media player
Northampton Town's Matt Crooks on football and epilepsy
Northampton Town midfielder Matt Crooks was diagnosed with epilepsy following a night out when he was 18 years old.
"At first I was a bit blasé," he said. "I think it was when I spoke to my family and friends that I took it a bit more seriously."
Crooks, 24, has played for six clubs - including Scottish Premiership side Rangers - and believes the condition does not have to be a barrier to professional athletes.
"Nothing can hold you back, really, if you get the right help," he said.
27 Sep 2018
