'Football helps me cope with epilepsy'
Northampton Town's Matt Crooks on football and epilepsy

Northampton Town midfielder Matt Crooks was diagnosed with epilepsy following a night out when he was 18 years old.

"At first I was a bit blasé," he said. "I think it was when I spoke to my family and friends that I took it a bit more seriously."

Crooks, 24, has played for six clubs - including Scottish Premiership side Rangers - and believes the condition does not have to be a barrier to professional athletes.

"Nothing can hold you back, really, if you get the right help," he said.

  • 27 Sep 2018
