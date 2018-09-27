Video

A 12-year-old boy who created his own drag act has won an award celebrating young people in his hometown.

Leo Noakes picked up a Spirit of Corby accolade and said he hoped to inspire people to be themselves.

The youngster has performed at Pride events, appeared on TV and has an online video channel.

He decided to become a drag queen when his love of cars prompted him to search for "drag racing" on Netflix, only to find RuPaul's Drag Race instead.