Mobility scooter woman's litter crusade

Northampton woman picks litter from her mobility scooter
Pam Johnson has had four strokes and uses a mobility scooter, but she has taken in upon herself to keep her local park clear of litter.
Her neighbours are so impressed, they have named an alleyway after her.
11 Aug 2018
