Mobility scooter woman's litter crusade
Northampton woman picks litter from her mobility scooter

Pam Johnson has had four strokes and uses a mobility scooter, but she has taken in upon herself to keep her local park clear of litter.

Her neighbours are so impressed, they have named an alleyway after her.

  • 11 Aug 2018
