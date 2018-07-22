Pilots lift off in pedal-powered planes
Human-powered planes compete in Sywell Aerodrome tournament

The organisers of a week-long competition for human-powered aircraft are hoping the discipline eventually becomes an Olympic sport.

The week-long Icarus Cup at Sywell Aerodrome in Northamptonshire is a chance for pilots to show off their pedalling and flying skills.

A team from Marlborough in Wiltshire have spent years building and perfecting their plane for the tournament.

