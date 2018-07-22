Pilots lift off in pedal-powered planes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Human-powered planes compete in Sywell Aerodrome tournament
The organisers of a week-long competition for human-powered aircraft are hoping the discipline eventually becomes an Olympic sport.
The week-long Icarus Cup at Sywell Aerodrome in Northamptonshire is a chance for pilots to show off their pedalling and flying skills.
A team from Marlborough in Wiltshire have spent years building and perfecting their plane for the tournament.
-
22 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-northamptonshire-44908258/human-powered-planes-compete-in-sywell-aerodrome-tournamentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window