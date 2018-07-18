Man falls through fence with stolen gnome

Video

A bungling thief took a tumble through a fence when he struggled to pick up a 2ft (60cm) gnome.

CCTV pictures show a man taking the garden ornament before clattering into the fence.

It happened at about 04:45 BST on Sunday, 1 July, in Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering.

Northamptonshire Police said the gnome was later found destroyed outside a nearby block of flats.