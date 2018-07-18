Man falls through fence with stolen gnome

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gnome thief falls through fence with stolen ornament
A bungling thief took a tumble through a fence when he struggled to pick up a 2ft (60cm) gnome.
CCTV pictures show a man taking the garden ornament before clattering into the fence.
It happened at about 04:45 BST on Sunday, 1 July, in Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering.
Northamptonshire Police said the gnome was later found destroyed outside a nearby block of flats.
18 Jul 2018
