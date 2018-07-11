'Urban explorer' boys pulled from sewer
Three young boys were rescued from sewers after a search by the police, fire and ambulance services.

The friends had been "urban exploring" in Northampton when they got lost and called for help on Monday evening.

They were found uninjured and were pulled from two manholes in Kingsthorpe, but a fire service commander said they had put their lives at risk and "stretched" the emergency services.

