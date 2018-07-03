Media player
Reach for Health: Stroke survivor on 'inspirational' centre
A man who suffered a stroke has spoken about how a "unique" health rehabilitation centre, which is facing closure, has helped him recover.
Alan Martin said he was told he would not be able to walk upstairs following the stroke, but two weeks' later he was doing it, following help from Reach for Health in Daventry, Northamptonshire.
03 Jul 2018
