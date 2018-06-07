'Miracle' teen's Paralympic rugby dream

Media player
'Miracle' Northampton teenager's Paralympic rugby dream
A teenage wheelchair rugby player is dreaming of Paralympic glory after overcoming the odds to excel at the sport.
Kascie Higgins, 17, who plays for Northampton Saints, was born with cerebral palsy.
His father says it was a "miracle" he survived as a baby but has always shown the determination to "achieve anything".
07 Jun 2018
