Video

A video of a lorry driver overtaking a four-year-old girl on a bicycle has been viewed about 700,000 times after the family posted it on Twitter.

Rhoda Jones, from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, was riding on a trailer bike with her father Tom in Jedburgh.

The lorry took an extremely wide berth around the cyclists as Rhoda gave him a thumbs up and shouted "thank you".