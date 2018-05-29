Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Northampton
Northampton flash flooding: Residents' clean-up under way

A clean-up operation is under way in parts of Northampton after heavy rainfall caused flash flooding.

Floodwater rose in Far Cotton after more than a month's rain fell in one hour.

The Environment Agency said the damage was caused by excess surface water and not river flooding.

