Downton makeover for Diana's former home

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Princess Diana childhood home in Downton aided makeover
The childhood home of Princess Diana has had its 160-year-old carpet replaced, with the help of the man who wrote Downton Abbey.
Her brother Earl Spencer said Lord Fellowes, creator of historical period drama Downton Abbey, helped source a manufacturer.
The earl, who lives at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, told how he and his late sister used to ride down its grand staircase on tea trays.
-
19 Dec 2017
