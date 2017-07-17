Award for 'brave' 999 call boy
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kyran Duff, five, called 999 when his mum became unconscious

A five-year-old boy who called 999 when his mother became unconscious received an award for his bravery and quick-thinking.

Kyran Duff, from Daventry, Northamptonshire, called the East Midlands Ambulance Service when mum Nikki became unwell.

She has since recovered.

  • 17 Jul 2017
Go to next video: Toddler calls 999 to save his mother