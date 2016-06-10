EU Referendum splits Wisbech family

Video

A family who own an interior design shop say they are split over which way to vote in the upcoming EU referendum.

Rakesh Ganger, 44, from Wisbech, Cambridgshire, says he feels it is time to leave the union as public services need to be improved.

His 18-year-old daughter Ayesha believes in the "stronger together" argument and will vote for the UK to remain so it can maintain economic stability.

Mr Ganger's wife Kam, 45, and their son Gorav, 21, say they are still undecided.

