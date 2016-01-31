Mini-Monet takes nickname 'on chin'

Video

A 13-year-old artist whose works sell for up to £45,000 has said he is taking the nickname of Mini Monet "on the chin".

Kieron Williamson, from Holt in Norfolk, sold his first painting when he was aged six.

He has given up mainstream schooling to concentrate on his art. Dawn Gerber has been following him as he begins a new painting in Porthperro, Cornwall.

You can watch her report on Inside Out on BBC One in the East of England at 19:30 GMT on Monday, 1 February.