RAF Merlin helicopter in Stanwick field
RAF Merlin helicopter forced to land in Stanwick field

Problems with rotor blades forced an RAF helicopter to make an emergency landing in a field in Northamptonshire.

The Merlin, from RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, was taking part in a training exercise when it landed at Stanwick near Thrapston. The RAF said the aircraft landed as a safety precaution.

  • 07 Jun 2012