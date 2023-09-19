A man has flown a light aircraft as part of his attempt to do 90 challenges before his 90th birthday.

Malcolm Metcalf, 89, from Norwich took to the skies at the city's airport with the help of a local flying school and was even presented a special medal, his pilot's wings.

Previous challenges have included riding a Harley and editing a newspaper, all to raise money for hospitals and hospices.

He said: "It was really sensational, when I took the controls there. I think I'm the oldest man who's been in that plane."