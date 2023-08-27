Archive footage has shown the aftermath of a fire that destroyed a major library and more than 100,000 books.

The blaze at Norwich Central Library, on 1 August 1994, was believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Then-director of Norfolk Library Services, Hilary Hammond, said: "It was total devastation. There was just black and smell, heat and flame."

It was replaced by The Forum building, which houses the Millennium Library, restaurants and the regional BBC.