A large fire that partially destroyed a hotel used as a wedding venue was captured on video by neighbours.

The footage showed flames and smoke rising from the roof of Elm Farm Country House, near Norwich Airport.

The fire at the building, which had just reopened after refurbishment, broke out at about 14:45 BST on Sunday.

Nine crews including two aerial ladder platforms were sent to the scene and it was extinguished by about 19:20.

