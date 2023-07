Video showed a house engulfed in thick smoke as firefighters tackled flames to the rear of the property.

The incident happened in Common Road, Runcton Holme in Norfolk on Friday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said an aerial ladder platform, various jets, a hydrant and a thermal imaging camera were used.

Crews from Downham Market, Kings Lynn, Methwold, Swaffham, Wisbech, Littleport, Dereham, Thetford and Fakenham were involved in the response.