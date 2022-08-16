Aerial pictures showed an immaculate and expansive private garden that is being left to a charity.

Alan Gray and Graham Robeson, owners of East Ruston Old Vicarage, near Stalham, in Norfolk, made the decision to leave their property in their wills to Perennial, a charity that supports people working in horticulture.

They said the charity would keep the garden in the "spirit of its creators".

The house and grounds - two acres (0.8 hectares) at the time - were bought by Mr Robeson at auction in March 1973 for £20,250.