Police bodycam footage captured the moment a father and son were arrested on suspicion of murdering a man.

Wayne Peckham, 48, and Riley Peckham, 23, were found guilty of killing Matthew Rodwell in Downham Market, Norfolk, in January 2022.

Video shows Riley Peckham saying he does not understand why he is being arrested and asking if the officers are joking.

The pair were jailed for life, for a minimum of 24 years and 18 years respectively.