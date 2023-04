A window cleaner is doing his bit for the community by cleaning road and park signs.

It started when Aidan Peruzzi, from Norwich, was teaching his daughter to read but she could not read a sign because it was too dirty.

He cleaned it, posted about it on social media and the good deed proved so popular he carried on.

Mr Peruzzi, who cleans signs in and around his home city, said he "enjoys doing his bit" to help out.