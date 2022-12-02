The managing director of two local councils has rapped in a music video to remind people they now need ID to vote at a polling station.

Trevor Holden from Broadland and South Norfolk councils rebranded himself as T-Dawg for the track and is seen bouncing and waving his hands in the air.

He admitted he felt out of his comfort zone but wanted to do something different to "what we've always done" to raise awareness ahead of the local elections on 4 May.

He said: "The serious purpose here is the law's changed, and to be able to vote in a polling station, you need to bring an approved identification document."

The deadline to register to vote in the local elections is 23:59 BST on 17 April.