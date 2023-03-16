A clifftop homeowner hired heavy lifting equipment to move his bungalow back from a crumbling cliff edge.

Lance Martin has seen erosion on the coastline at Hemsby, Norfolk, destroy other homes and wash away part of an access road.

He faced a race against time to move his "dream home" of six years by about10m (33ft) before a demolition order was enforced by a council.

He said: "It's just fantastic, it's amazing. I'm not one for getting emotional but I nearly did shed a tear this afternoon."