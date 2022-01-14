Hemsby: Drone footage shows clifftop road collapse
A road has collapsed at a seaside resort where three homes have already been demolished after high tides cut into sandy cliffs.
It comes days after the properties were demolished amid fears they would fall on to the beach at Hemsby in Norfolk.
Two further homes were evacuated on Monday and their owners collected their belongings. Those properties are also expected to be pulled down.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it was looking to provide rock defences.