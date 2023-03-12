Two homes have been demolished with at least one more to go as the properties are removed from a dune top to stop them sliding down to the beach below.

Pounding waves on Friday night claimed metres of the dune face at Hemsby in Norfolk, leaving the properties unsafe to live in. The residents have been relocated.

The three homes north of Hemsby gap were the most affected by the erosion, but another property to the south is now close to hanging over the edge.

Mary Withey said she and her partner "had got what we can" before the teams moved in. Her home of four years was demolished just after 10:00 GMT on Sunday.