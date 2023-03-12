Demolition work is under way to remove at least three properties from the top of sandy dunes that are no longer safe as a result of coastal erosion.

The first of the wooden seafront homes at Hemsby in Norfolk was collapsed on Saturday afternoon after a high tide on Friday claimed about 3m (10ft) of land from the back of the properties.

Some local residents helped those needing to leave their homes by carrying boxes of belongings and furniture to waiting cars and vans.

Sue, who owned the first property to be removed, said watching her home being demolished was "soul destroying".