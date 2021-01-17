Several residents are having to evacuate their homes on the Norfolk coast due to high tides and strong winds eroding the sandy cliffs.

Local authorities have been visiting the properties affected in Hemsby to warn occupiers of the danger and encourage them to leave.

"Literally as we speak more chunks are just sliding down," said Alan Jones from Hemsby Independent Lifeboat. "We didn't expect it to be as severe as it is at the moment. It's a mess."

It is understood up to three homes are at immediate risk.