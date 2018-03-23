A number of residents have left their homes which are at risk of collapse as high tides cut into sandy cliffs in Norfolk.

The wooden properties at Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth, are getting increasingly close to the edge as the waves erode the dunes on which they are built.

Fire crews have been knocking on doors, urging anybody still in the affected properties to leave their homes.

The emergency services are working with officers from Great Yarmouth Borough Council at the scene.