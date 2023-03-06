Archive footage of Norwich City chairman Robert Chase's resignation
Archive pictures showed the moment Robert Chase announced his resignation as chairman of Norwich City Football Club.
His departure from Carrow Road in May 1996 followed fan protests after a succession of player sales and disappointing results on the field.
Mr Chase became chairman in 1985 and his time at the club coincided with one of the most successful periods of it history.
On Monday, his family announced he had died following a short illness.