One of the strongest displays of the northern lights in the UK for years gave people a rare chance to see the aurora borealis with the naked eye.

Although the strongest display was seen in Scotland, it could be clearly seen across much of the East of England and down to the south coast.

Photographer Gareth Gabriel created a timelapse video of the display out of more than 100 individual images taken from the cliffs at Cromer in Norfolk.

"It was amazing to see, even with the clouds," he said. "I've been lucky enough to capture it with my camera before but this time you could see it with your eyes."

The natural phenomenon is created by a solar flare erupting on the Sun, sending charged particles towards the Earth which interact with out atmosphere.