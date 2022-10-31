The northern lights could be visible in the UK for the second evening in a row, 24 hours after they lit up the night sky as far south as Kent and Cornwall.

The natural phenomenon was spotted in places including in the Outer Hebrides, North Wales, Shropshire and across the East of England.

Cloudy skies could limit those hoping to witness it on Monday night, the Met Office warned.

But East of England meteorologist Dan Holley offered his tips on improving your chances of seeing the aurora, including heading into the countryside where it is darker and looking for areas with little cloud cover.

An aurora is formed by a solar flare erupting on the Sun, sending charged particles towards Earth which interact with our atmosphere.