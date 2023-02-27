New underwater footage has offered a glimpse of a shipwrecked warship that sank while carrying a future king.

Hundreds of people died when the Gloucester ran aground off the coast of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, in 1682, nearly killing the Duke of York, who became King James II of England.

Its discovery in 2007 was kept a secret until 2022 for security reasons and was described as the "single most significant historic maritime discovery since the raising of the Mary Rose."

Divers have taken hundreds of photos of the site to create a 3D model for a new exhibition at Norwich Castle Museum & Art Gallery.

