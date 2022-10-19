Police have released dashcam footage of a car crash to remind drivers to get out of their vehicle if it breaks down.

The video shows a car colliding with another that had come to a stop on a dual carriageway near Norwich.

The driver was seriously injured but the occupants of the broken down car avoided harm because they had quickly left the vehicle and moved to the grass verge.

Norfolk Police said: "The incident highlights the safety messages of Norfolk and Suffolk Police and Highways England, which is to leave your vehicle via the passenger side, if possible, and move away from it, ideally behind a safety barrier, if there is one."