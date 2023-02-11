A timelapse camera mounted high above the site of the World War Two bomb, found in a Norfolk seaside town, captured the moment of the unplanned detonation.

The camera, used to monitor the construction works of a new river crossing for Great Yarmouth, observed the blast at 16:56 GMT, according to the camera's clock, on Friday.

Cordons were put in place when the bomb was first discovered close to two gas pipes on Tuesday, and work began to make it safe.

People on social media said they heard a loud bang and felt buildings shake 15 miles (24km) away.