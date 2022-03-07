As spring approaches a proliferation of snowdrop hunters across the East of England are finding the landscape carpeted in the tiny flowers.

Some galanthophiles, as they are known, are enjoying the thousands of snowdrops to be found at Raveningham Hall in Norfolk.

Belong to the Bacon family since the 18th Century, the hall's custodians are now Sir Nicholas Bacon, former president of the Royal Horticultural Society, and his wife Susan.

Sought after snowdrop bulbs have been selling at auction to collectors for in excess of £1,500.