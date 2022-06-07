A naturalist who cycled 1,000 miles (1,600km) to follow flocks of geese has said their "great migrations" are humbling.

Faced with no work during the pandemic, Nick Acheson, from Fakenham in Norfolk, took to his bike to study pink-footed geese.

His journey, charting the "sounds and spectacle of a Norfolk winter", is due to be published in a book.

"Too often we live now in a totally human dominated world, and I think it's good for us to feel small," he added.

