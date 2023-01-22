A pastor who moved from Hong Kong to the UK to be a missionary has said he wants to help unite people.

Pastor Stephen Lau, from Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church, near Norwich, held an event to mark Lunar New Year to help people "celebrate each other".

Families who moved to Norfolk from Hong Kong were among those who attended.

"The only way that I can unite them is to make them feel that this is a family," Mr Lau said. "The challenge for them is the cultural shock."

