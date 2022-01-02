Thousands of people lined the seafront on New Year's Day to welcome in 2023 with a fireworks display launched over the North Sea.

The Cromer Pier event draws about 15,000 people to the north Norfolk town, with many also watching the display from the beaches heading towards East Runton and Overstrand.

Fired by Cambridgeshire-based Titanium Fireworks, the team come to Norfolk for the pier event directly after launching the main London New Year's Eve display by the River Thames.

Organised by the town council's fireworks committee, the free event started in 2000 to welcome in the Millennium. Funded by a bucket collection, it has also raised tens of thousands of pounds for local good causes.