Hundreds of people took part in a North Sea dip on Boxing Day as the annual event returned to the Norfolk coast following a two-year break.

The Cromer dip started in 1985 as a "bit of a dare" and was then a firm fixture in the festive calendar until 2019 after which the pandemic forced organisers to call it off.

Watched by thousands of spectators the North Norfolk Beach Runners, who host the event, were confident the dip featured more swimmers than in previous years.

The fancy dress event, which holds a bucket collection, has raised tens of thousands of pounds for local good causes.