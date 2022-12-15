A website showing public spaces where people can go to keep warm this winter has been created in Norwich.

IT developer Jason Baldry said up to 50 warm spaces across the UK were being added to the website each day.

He is among a group of "social action coordinators" who decided to build a "warm bank" directory after being unable to find one online.

"The hope for the website was that it could be a one-stop shop," said Mr Baldry.

