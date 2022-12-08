What does devolution mean for Norfolk and Suffolk?

County councils are to be given more power over spending on things like housing, skills and regeneration.

The government is set to sign devolution deals affecting Norfolk and Suffolk, and the local authorities will also receive £1bn worth of funding.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: "Ultimately it is local people who know what is best for their areas."

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt first announced the deals in his Autumn Statement.

Video by Andrew Sinclair and Mhairi Fraser

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk