More people are turning to the ancient field skills of foraging as a way to make ends meet, according to an experienced forager.

Free food from the land might sound attractive, but with many UK plants and mushrooms deadly poisonous, "never munch on a hunch", says Sam Kelly, forager and award-winning folk musician.

Mr Kelly, 30, from Caister-on-Sea, Norfolk, has been foraging since he was a teenager, starting out with books to identify species and learning from experts on courses.

"Using foraged plants adds a new kind of taste palate to what you can cook with," he said. "Just be really careful... the best way of starting out is to book on a foraging course."

