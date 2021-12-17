Strictly Come Dancing star backs dad’s FA Cup team

A Strictly Come Dancing star said he hoped to juggle appearing on the show with watching his father's football club in the FA Cup.

Professional dancer Kai Widdrington will appear on the BBC One programme on Saturday evening, just hours after King's Lynn make their terrestrial TV debut on the same channel.

The club, managed by his father Tommy Widdrington, host Stevenage in the second round of the FA Cup.

Kai, who made it to the Strictly final in 2021, said: "This Saturday is going to be nail-biting. I hope I can be there, even if I get there just for the first half and then I have to leave for Strictly in the evening."