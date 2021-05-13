Staff at a hospital with some 3,600 roof props have shown the extent of the work in an operating theatre complex which has been completely shut until May.

Four out of seven operating theatres have been shut at the Queen Elizabeth in King's Lynn, where ceilings have to be monitored on a daily basis.

One patient there told the BBC: "I know it's safe, but it doesn't look safe".

The hospital is waiting to hear if it will be one of eight across England chosen for a rebuild.

The health secretary Steve Barclay told the NHS providers conference on Wednesday that he was "committed to delivering the government's commitment to eradicating RAAC from the NHS estate".

